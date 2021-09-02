Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Sells $1,128,802.13 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ralf Kuriyel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $285.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.80. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $286.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 33.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Repligen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

