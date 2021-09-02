Research Analysts Set Expectations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

BMRN stock opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.