ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,623 shares of company stock worth $12,427,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $288.07 on Thursday. ResMed has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $290.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

