Return Energy (CVE:RTN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Return Energy Inc (CVE:RTN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Return Energy shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13,469,289 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$913,710.00 and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.12, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

Return Energy Company Profile (CVE:RTN)

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

