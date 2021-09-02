Reviewing American Well (NYSE:AMWL) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Well and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $245.26 million 10.49 -$224.43 million ($2.27) -4.67 Zillow Group $3.34 billion 7.49 -$162.12 million N/A N/A

Zillow Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Well.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -79.09% -15.41% -14.11% Zillow Group 3.70% 3.63% 2.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Well and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 7 5 0 2.42 Zillow Group 0 5 6 0 2.55

American Well presently has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 128.20%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $158.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.42%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats American Well on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

