Reviewing SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SmartFinancial pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $133.04 million 2.84 $24.33 million $1.82 13.73 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 24.48% 9.61% 1.00% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SmartFinancial and Thomasville Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartFinancial currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.05%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment comprises of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment gives direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

