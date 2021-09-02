Reviewing Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Enterprise Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $135.09 million 2.36 $31.33 million $2.41 10.20 Enterprise Bancorp $162.09 million 2.51 N/A N/A N/A

Summit Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enterprise Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 28.97% 14.22% 1.30% Enterprise Bancorp 25.08% 12.55% 0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Summit Financial Group and Enterprise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Summit Financial Group pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer, and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions. The company was founded by George L. Duncan in 1996 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

