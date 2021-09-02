Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 42,368 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72.

NYSE RVLV traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

