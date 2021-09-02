Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 42,368 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $5,535,538.49.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72.
NYSE RVLV traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Featured Article: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.