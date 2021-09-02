REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Shares of REX stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $676,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REX American Resources stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,810 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.