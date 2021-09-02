Rhumbline Advisers Has $37.79 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,481 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $37,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.33 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

