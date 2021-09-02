Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $33,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $196.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

