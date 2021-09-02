Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Quest Diagnostics worth $38,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $153.54 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.54 and a 12 month high of $153.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.42.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

