Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,363 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Xylem worth $35,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

NYSE:XYL opened at $136.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.05 and a 52 week high of $137.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average is $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.