Rightmove (LON:RMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $736.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 736 ($9.62) and last traded at GBX 734.60 ($9.60), with a volume of 289716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.60 ($9.41).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMV. Barclays increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 613.50 ($8.02).

The firm has a market cap of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 683.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 631.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Rightmove Company Profile (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

