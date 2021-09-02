RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $470.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.85.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $261.10 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.78 and a 200-day moving average of $294.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $57,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total value of $81,729.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,012 shares in the company, valued at $42,268,315.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,430 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,015. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

