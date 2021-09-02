Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.95 Million

Brokerages expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to announce $54.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.77 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $223.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $224.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $267.62 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $269.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Riskified.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSKD. Truist began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. 872,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,671. Riskified has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $35.30.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

