River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.68. 859,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $194.64 and a 1 year high of $280.27. The company has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

