River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 863 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,780 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,703,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.32.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

