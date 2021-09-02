River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

COF stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.06. 3,115,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.