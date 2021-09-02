River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.57. 891,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,597. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.69. The company has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $316.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.