River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,622 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.