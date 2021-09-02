River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,455. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

