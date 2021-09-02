River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $423.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,130,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.23. The stock has a market cap of $399.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

