RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 7.3%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.75. 150,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,298,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

