Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.14. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 608,253 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,889.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $287,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

