Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sets New 12-Month High at $327.18

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $327.18 and last traded at $327.14, with a volume of 453732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $323.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.67. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,478. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 77.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 49,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 72.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

