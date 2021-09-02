Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Hits New 52-Week High at $215.02

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.02 and last traded at $212.41, with a volume of 48295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.82.

ROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.25.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Rogers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $9,095,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 576.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

