Ross Stores, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the apparel retailer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Ross Stores has decreased its dividend payment by 55.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of ROST opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average of $122.93. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

