Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.93. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

