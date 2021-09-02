Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 22,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 49,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,416,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

