Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 6,576 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 632,678 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 17,267.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 82,712 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

