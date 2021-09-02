Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 109.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

