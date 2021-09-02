Royal Bank of Canada Buys 13,729 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 2,745.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 227,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

