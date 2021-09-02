Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 115.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.