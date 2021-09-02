Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 157.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 652.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 84,061 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

