Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.67.

TSE:DOL opened at C$57.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$45.42 and a 1-year high of C$60.87.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.5542403 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

