Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,533 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 139,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 103,869 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,262,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,178 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGF opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

