Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,720 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 63.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RFEU opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.44. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.46 and a 12-month high of $79.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.