Royal Bank of Canada Takes $74,000 Position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLII stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Profile

As of July 1, 2021, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation was acquired by EVgo, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

