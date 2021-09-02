Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Parex Resources (NYSE:PXT) to “Outperform”

Parex Resources (NYSE:PXT) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.