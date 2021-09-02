Ruffer LLP Has $224.43 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777,724 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold accounts for 6.3% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 2.80% of Kinross Gold worth $224,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,023,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,899,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 1,840,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 355.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 1,403,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,306,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after buying an additional 1,382,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. 289,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,207,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

