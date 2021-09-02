Ruffer LLP Has $75.70 Million Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,073,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,196 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for 2.1% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $75,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718,948 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,669 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,897,000 after buying an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AU stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AU. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

