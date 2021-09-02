Ruffer LLP Invests $108.39 Million in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,195,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,386,000. Federated Hermes makes up approximately 3.0% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 3.24% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after buying an additional 973,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,109,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 828.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 323,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 273,894 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

NYSE FHI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

