Ruffer LLP Makes New $9.50 Million Investment in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,117,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,216 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 865,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 746,472 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 651,951 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

VIV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 13,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,894. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

