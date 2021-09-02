Ruffer LLP Sells 79,655 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 79,655 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in NOV by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in NOV by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in NOV by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

NOV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 4,128,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

