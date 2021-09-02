Ruffer LLP Trims Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Ruffer LLP reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,425,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 129,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $10,043,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:CLH traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,740. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

