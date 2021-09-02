Ruler Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $40,538.96 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $10.84 or 0.00021973 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40,538.96 and approximately $46,218.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 47% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00065275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00156426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.07711787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,402.33 or 1.00118828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $483.92 or 0.00980722 BTC.

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

