Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,290 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 81,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

NYSE BSX opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

