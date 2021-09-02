Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,840 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ICON Public by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in ICON Public by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ICON Public by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter.

ICLR opened at $258.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.12 and a 200 day moving average of $214.53. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.27.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

