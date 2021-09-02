Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 41,218 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Flowers Foods worth $16,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,681,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,901,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,630,000 after purchasing an additional 527,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.